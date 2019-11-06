Mi Note 10 with 108MP Penta-lens setup to launch today: Where to watch live-stream, expected specifications

Xiaomi is gearing up for its debut in Spain today with the launch of the Mi Note 10. The company will launch the Mi Note 10 at its event in Madrid. It is speculated that the Mi Note 10 is the rebranded version of Mi CC9 Pro launched on November 5 in China.

Xiaomi will host a live-stream of the Mi Note 10 launch on its Facebook and Twitter pages. The Mi Note 10 launch event is scheduled to begin at 11: 30 am local time (4: 00 pm IST).

As stated earlier, the Mi Note 10 is expected to be a rebranded version of the Mi CC9 Pro. If true, the Mi Note 10 will feature a 6.47-inch Full HD+ 1080 X 2340 resolution AMOLED display with curved edges. The display will have a water-drop notch on top and an ultra-thin in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, Mi Note 10 gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage. There will be a massive 5,260 mAh battery with support for 30W fast-charging.

Xiaomi has been promoting the Mi Note 10’s highlight feature — the Penta-camera setup. The cameras at the back feature a 108MP f/1.69 primary sensor, a 5MP telephoto lens with 10x hybrid zoom, 50x digital zoom and a 12MP portrait lens with a 50mm focal length. There’s also a 20MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens placed separately below the three sensors.

For selfies, the front-facing 32MP sensor is placed inside the tiny water-drop notch.