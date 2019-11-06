App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 01:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mi Note 10 with 108MP Penta-lens setup to launch today: Where to watch live-stream, expected specifications

We can expect the smartphone to soon make its way to the Indian market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi is gearing up for its debut in Spain today with the launch of the Mi Note 10. The company will launch the Mi Note 10 at its event in Madrid. It is speculated that the Mi Note 10 is the rebranded version of Mi CC9 Pro launched on November 5 in China.

Xiaomi will host a live-stream of the Mi Note 10 launch on its Facebook and Twitter pages. The Mi Note 10 launch event is scheduled to begin at 11: 30 am local time (4: 00 pm IST).

As stated earlier, the Mi Note 10 is expected to be a rebranded version of the Mi CC9 Pro. If true, the Mi Note 10 will feature a 6.47-inch Full HD+ 1080 X 2340 resolution AMOLED display with curved edges. The display will have a water-drop notch on top and an ultra-thin in-display fingerprint scanner. 

Close

Under the hood, Mi Note 10 gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 internal storage. There will be a massive 5,260 mAh battery with support for 30W fast-charging.

related news

Xiaomi has been promoting the Mi Note 10’s highlight feature — the Penta-camera setup. The cameras at the back feature a 108MP f/1.69 primary sensor, a 5MP telephoto lens with 10x hybrid zoom, 50x digital zoom and a 12MP portrait lens with a 50mm focal length. There’s also a 20MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens placed separately below the three sensors. 

For selfies, the front-facing 32MP sensor is placed inside the tiny water-drop notch.

The Mi Note 10 is being launched internationally today in Madrid. We can expect the smartphone to soon make its way to the Indian market.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 6, 2019 01:13 pm

tags #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.