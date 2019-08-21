Mi A3 with triple cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC launched in India: Specifications, Price and Availability

Xiaomi has launched the Mi A3 in India. The smartphone comes in with a bunch of upgrades in terms of software and hardware. Highlight specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, a Super AMOLED display and triple-camera setup at the back.

The Mi A3 features a 6.08-inch Super AMOLED HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1580 pixels. It has a ‘Dot’ notch at the top for the front-facing camera and comes with thin bezels on the sides. The Mi A3 also gets a 7th-generation in-display fingerprint scanner. All this is wrapped around a glass body that gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Under the hood, the Mi A3 gets an 11nm Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 4GB and 6GB RAM. Storage options include 64GB and 128GB, further expandable up to 256GB via microSD. There is a massive 4,030 mAh battery on the Mi A3 with support for 18W fast-charging.

In terms of optics, there is a triple-camera setup at the back with a 48MP f/1.79 Sony IMX586 primary sensor. The other two sensors include an 8MP 118-degree ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth shooter.

The rear camera comes with features like AI Portrait mode, AI scene recognition, Steady handheld night photography, and video recording up to 4K 30 fps.

For selfies, there is 32MP front camera inside the notch with support for AI Face Unlock.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G VoLTE, USB Type-C, IR Blaster, etc. The 3.5mm headphone jack makes a comeback on the Mi A3 after Mi Fans complained about its removal in the previous generation smartphone. It also gets P2i coating for splash resistance.

Mi A3 boots on Android 9.0 and is a part of Google’s Android One Program. It means that Mi A3 would be amongst the first of devices to get Android Q when it is released.