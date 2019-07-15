App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2019 01:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mi A3 live images and specs leaked before official launch on July 25

The plastic wrap on the device has also leaked the internals of the image, which suggests that it would be a rebranded version of the CC9e.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Last week, Xiaomi Global teased the Mi A3. The company’s Global Spokesperson Donovan Sung confirmed that the company is working on the next Mi A-series smartphone but did not reveal any specs. Now, a report has surfaced that reveals key specifications and launch date of the Mi A3 series.

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of Mi A3 on July 25 in Warsaw, Poland. The company made the announcement on the Mi Community Forum. Just 10 days before the launch, specifications and hands-on images of the Mi A3 have been leaked. GSMArena has uploaded live images of the retail box and the device itself.

According to the images uploaded, it can be seen that the Mi A3 would have a water-drop notch at the front for the camera. The plastic wrap on the device has also leaked the internals of the image, which suggests that it would be a rebranded version of the CC9e.

Close

The Mi A3 would get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 under the hood, and not Snapdragon 730 as per previous reports. It would get a triple camera setup with a 48MP AI primary camera. For selfies, the notch would house a 32MP front camera.

related news

The report also mentions that the Mi A3 would get a 6.08-inch AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Lastly, there would be a 4,030 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging.

If we take cues from the report, the Mi A3 will get 4GB/ 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal memory. The remaining two sensors would include an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2MP telephoto lens. Leaked images show the Mi A3 in Black, White and Blue colour options.
First Published on Jul 15, 2019 01:44 pm

tags #smartphones #Technology #Xiaomi

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.