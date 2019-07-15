Mi A3 live images and specs leaked before official launch on July 25

Last week, Xiaomi Global teased the Mi A3. The company’s Global Spokesperson Donovan Sung confirmed that the company is working on the next Mi A-series smartphone but did not reveal any specs. Now, a report has surfaced that reveals key specifications and launch date of the Mi A3 series.

Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of Mi A3 on July 25 in Warsaw, Poland. The company made the announcement on the Mi Community Forum. Just 10 days before the launch, specifications and hands-on images of the Mi A3 have been leaked. GSMArena has uploaded live images of the retail box and the device itself.

According to the images uploaded, it can be seen that the Mi A3 would have a water-drop notch at the front for the camera. The plastic wrap on the device has also leaked the internals of the image, which suggests that it would be a rebranded version of the CC9e.

The Mi A3 would get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 under the hood, and not Snapdragon 730 as per previous reports. It would get a triple camera setup with a 48MP AI primary camera. For selfies, the notch would house a 32MP front camera.

The report also mentions that the Mi A3 would get a 6.08-inch AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. Lastly, there would be a 4,030 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging.

If we take cues from the report, the Mi A3 will get 4GB/ 6GB RAM and up to 128GB internal memory. The remaining two sensors would include an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2MP telephoto lens. Leaked images show the Mi A3 in Black, White and Blue colour options.