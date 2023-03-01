Mexican President shares photo of 'mystical' creature he says was spotted at construction site

Les comparto dos fotos de nuestra supervisión a las obras del Tren Maya: una, tomada por un ingeniero hace tres días, al parecer de un aluxe; otra, de Diego Prieto de una espléndida escultura prehispánica en Ek Balam. Todo es místico. pic.twitter.com/Tr5OP2EqmU
But Twitter users were quick to point out that the photo had been doing rounds on social media for two years. One even identified it as a racoon with a bag stuck on its head.
"It’s a raccoon with a bag on its head," tweeted Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously).
A journalist from Spain even took to Twitter to point out the Mexican president's "stupidity". "Yes, Andrés, an engineer three days ago took a photo that has been doing the rounds in Nuevo León since February 2021 and in Thailand since December of that year," Mauricio Schwarz (@elnocturno) commented. "You are sad, very sad... and the country even more... If you believe it, you are stupid... if you know you are lying, you are malicious."
Twitter has now added a context to the tweet which reads: "The first image is at least two years old, and was not taken recently as this tweet suggests."