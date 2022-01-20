MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Mexican billionaire blocked by Twitter over alleged abusive behavior

Last week, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the owner of Banco Azteca SA bank engaged in a dispute with Mexican journalist Denise Dresser, making comments on Twitter a.

Associated Press
January 20, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST
Ricardo Salinas Pliego ranks 153 in Forbes billionaires list, with an estimated net worth of $13.5 billion.

Ricardo Salinas Pliego ranks 153 in Forbes billionaires list, with an estimated net worth of $13.5 billion.

Twitter said on Wednesday it has blocked the account of Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego due to abusive behavior.

The social media company did not detail why Ricardo Salinas Pliego  had been blocked, but said on its help center that an account "may not engage in harassing situations directed at one person or incite others to do so.

"We consider abusive behavior any attempt to harass, intimidate, or silence another person's voice," it added.

Last week, Salinas, the owner of Banco Azteca SA bank engaged in a dispute with Mexican journalist Denise Dresser, making comments on Twitter about her appearance that the social media company said had violated its rules.

A spokesman for Salinas declined to comment.

Close

Salinas said on his Telegram account that he would use his Telegram, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts until he resolves the "issue" with Twitter.

The billionaire ranks 153 in Forbes billionaires list, with an estimated net worth of $13.5 billion. Earlier this month, he said he was considering the purchase of Citigroup consumer banking business in Mexico, known as Citibanamex.
Associated Press
Tags: #Mexico #Ricardo Salinas Pliego #Twitter
first published: Jan 20, 2022 10:30 am

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.