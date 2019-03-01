App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 12:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

#MeToo accused Alok Nath to feature in movie on sexual abuse

Alok Nath will feature in a film called #Main Bhi

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

After Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta levelled sexual harassment allegations against industry veteran Nana Patekar, it informally launched the long due #MeToo movement in India. Several big names have cropped up since, but the one that left many rattled was Bollywood’s ‘sanskari babuji’ – Alok Nath.

Writer/ producer Vinta Nanda was the first one to accuse Alok Nath of harassing her; she was joined by the likes of Sandhya Mridul, Himani Shivpuri, and Deepika Amin, soon.

Though Alok Nath was expelled by Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) last year after the accusations came to light, he got anticipatory bail and also filed defamation charges against Nanda.

Alok Nath will now feature in a film called #Main Bhi (which translated in English stands for #MeToo). He plays the role of a judge who fights sexual harassment in the feature film.

related news

Confirming the same, he told Mumbai Mirror, "I’m not doing any films at the moment. This was something I shot for a while ago…. Is there a problem? You sound sad that I’m doing a film. It’s a puny role for poor producers, let it release.”

The film is directed by Nasir Khan and Sonali Raut plays the female lead. It is being shot in Bhopal at the moment and also features Khalid Siddiqui, Shawar Ali, and Imran Khan.

Khalid told the tabloid, “The film deals with child molestation, a subject that hasn’t been tapped on screen often, particularly with regard to boys. My character, along with the other, are affected by incidents that change our lives. We hope the film starts a debate on the subject.”
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 12:36 pm

tags #MeTooIndia

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.