MeToo accused Alok Nath to feature in movie on sexual abuse

After Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta levelled sexual harassment allegations against industry veteran Nana Patekar, it informally launched the long due #MeToo movement in India. Several big names have cropped up since, but the one that left many rattled was Bollywood’s ‘sanskari babuji’ – Alok Nath.

Writer/ producer Vinta Nanda was the first one to accuse Alok Nath of harassing her; she was joined by the likes of Sandhya Mridul, Himani Shivpuri, and Deepika Amin, soon.

Though Alok Nath was expelled by Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) last year after the accusations came to light, he got anticipatory bail and also filed defamation charges against Nanda.

Alok Nath will now feature in a film called #Main Bhi (which translated in English stands for #MeToo). He plays the role of a judge who fights sexual harassment in the feature film.

Confirming the same, he told Mumbai Mirror, "I’m not doing any films at the moment. This was something I shot for a while ago…. Is there a problem? You sound sad that I’m doing a film. It’s a puny role for poor producers, let it release.”

The film is directed by Nasir Khan and Sonali Raut plays the female lead. It is being shot in Bhopal at the moment and also features Khalid Siddiqui, Shawar Ali, and Imran Khan.

Khalid told the tabloid, “The film deals with child molestation, a subject that hasn’t been tapped on screen often, particularly with regard to boys. My character, along with the other, are affected by incidents that change our lives. We hope the film starts a debate on the subject.”