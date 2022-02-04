MARKET NEWS

    Meteorologist's live weather report with baby in her arms wins internet

    The infant didn’t make any disturbances during the segment as she remained calm in her mother’s arms.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 04, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST
    Rebecca Schuld did her live weather segment from home with her infant daughter Fiona in her arms. (Image: Twitter/NicoleKoglinMKE)

    A weather broadcaster and meteorologist from Wisconsin, US has gone viral on social after she did her daily on-air forecast with her infant daughter in her arms.

    Rebecca Schuld is employed at CBS 58 and has been working from her home in Milwaukee amid the pandemic.

    Her daughter Fiona is just 13-weeks old and when one day she woke up from her nap minutes before Rebecca’s live show, she decided to improvise.

    With Fiona in her arms, Rebecca started the segment with an introduction. “She’s prepared. She’s got one of her good thick blankies here for that cold weather that’s coming up tonight,” Daily Mail reported the meteorologist as saying.

    The infant didn’t make any disturbances during the segment as she calmly stayed in her mother’s arms.

    The segment went viral with audiences showering affection on the child and applauding Rebecca for handling work and a child with aplomb.

    Several of Rebecca’s colleagues too shared photos of the broadcast and said how much they enjoyed little Fiona’s cameo on the show.

    Rebecca however admitted that although she felt guilty for having her daughter involved in her work in the beginning, she was proud of herself in the end for being real with her viewers, Daily Mail reported.
