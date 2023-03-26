 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
This bag is made from a meteorite and costs Rs 35 lakh: ‘Fit for the Flintstones’

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 26, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST

The stone bag is from French brand Coperni, that famously spray-painted a dress on supermodel Bella Hadid at the 2022 Paris Fashion Week.

Weighing nearly 2 kgs, the bag has inspired both awe and trolling. (Image credit: Coperni)

No one likes carrying a heavy bag...unless it's high fashion. A top French brand recently unveiled limited edition handbags made from meteorites sourced from different locations on the planet. The bags, which blend "art, archaeology and design", have evoked variety of reactions, ranging from awe to ridicule.

The offering is from the womenswear brand Coperni, that famously spray-painted a dress on supermodel Bella Hadid at the 2022 Paris Fashion Week.

Watch: Bella Hadid’s white dress was spray-painted live on the runway in Paris

Coperni's stone handbags weight nearly 2 kilograms each and are priced at a whopping 40,000 euros (Rs 35.5 lakh, approximately). Their holding space measures just 12 centimetres.