This bag is made from a meteorite and costs Rs 35 lakh: ‘Fit for the Flintstones’

Weighing nearly 2 kgs, the bag has inspired both awe and trolling. (Image credit: Coperni)

No one likes carrying a heavy bag...unless it's high fashion. A top French brand recently unveiled limited edition handbags made from meteorites sourced from different locations on the planet. The bags, which blend "art, archaeology and design", have evoked variety of reactions, ranging from awe to ridicule.

The offering is from the womenswear brand Coperni, that famously spray-painted a dress on supermodel Bella Hadid at the 2022 Paris Fashion Week.

Coperni's stone handbags weight nearly 2 kilograms each and are priced at a whopping 40,000 euros (Rs 35.5 lakh, approximately). Their holding space measures just 12 centimetres.

But you will be paying to possess a piece of ancient history, Coperni said, adding that one of its bags included a chunk from a meteorite that struck earth 55,000 years ago.

This fact has been attested by Theatrum Mundi, an Italy-based gallery of art, design, natural history and film memorabilia.

For fashion enthusiasts wanting to get hold of the bag, there is a wait time of six weeks, apart from the hefty price tag.

On social media, many described the bag as an "iconic" and avant-garde work of art.

"I’m absolutely shocked," one user said. "I love this with my whole soul."

Others called it "a shopping bag for Flintstones".

"40k for a bag that looks like the inside of my moms old slippers," one user commented.

"When I need to be reminded of the impeding collapse of Western Civilization, I always turn to the fashion world," read another comment online.