    From virtual coffee breaks to hiring employees, workplaces turn to metaverse

    Metaverse essentially allows people to be present with others in digital spaces. It is being touted as a transformational 3D version of internet.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 11, 2022 / 01:35 PM IST
    Representational image.

    Global workplaces are experimenting with metaverse to enhance interactions and hire new people as teams continue to work remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    Indian firms are also hopping on the trend, aiming to digitise processes like candidate interviews, according to a report in Mint.

    Companies like Accenture have built platforms affording “mixed reality experiences” that allow people to interact with each other, despite being separated geographically.

     

    In 2020, Accenture had unveiled a platform called “The Nth Floor” that could be used to host virtual coffee breaks, meetings and conduct training.

    “The great thing about virtual meeting spaces is their versatility -- whether running an event to recruit students or onboard employees, showcasing new tech or hosting training or roadshows, the virtual environment can adapt to suit,” Accenture had said.

    Professional services network Pricewaterhouse Coopers has  come up with a “virtual park” to represent its office spaces in a virtual reality setting. People can create digital avatars to take part in the company’s events.

    In India, skilling platform Incluzon is creating a platform to allow human resources departments to digitally assess job candidates, according to Mint.

    Incluzon’s co-founder Naveen Jangir said India was still in the initial stages of using metaverse.

    “While the potential is enormous, companies considering the transition are investing in research and development (R&D) and the development of backend processes,” Jangir was quoted as saying by Mint.

    The banking sector is also participating in Metaverse trends.

    In February, JP Morgan Chase & Co had become the first bank in the world to have a presence in metaverse. It launched its lounge on Decentraland, metaverse platform.
