Meta layoffs: Indian techie in Canada gets sacked after 3 days at work, but...

Bengaluru's Vishwajeet Jha waited a long time for his Canada visa to work out and when it did, he only got to work at Meta for three days before being laid off. He was one of the 11,000 employees laid off by the tech giant during its first round of layoffs, but Jha's story has a happy ending.

The software engineer secured a new job with fintech firm PhonePe in India.

"Yesterday morning I found out that I am one of the 11,000 employees impacted by the Meta layoff," Jha had shared in LinkedIn four months ago. "I joined Meta three days back, after waiting for a long visa process. Thanks to all the folks who made that transition smooth. Really sad that this happened, my heart goes out for everyone who is affected by the layoffs."

In March, however, there was an update.

Ankita Sengupta