Meta layoffs: Indian HR staffer 'devastated' after losing job months after moving to UK

As Meta draws closer to the end of its last round of layoffs, an Indian employee took to social media to share how he lost his job months after relocating to the UK.

Akash Parnami, a former recruiter at Meta, wrote on LinkedIn, "Joining Meta was a big move for me as I moved from India to the UK and it's really devastating to be in the situation of getting laid off from your new role after just a few months in a new country."

He is now looking for jobs across UK, Europe, and India.

Parnami and other Indians on work visas are now on a deadline to secure a new job in the country or face deportation. It's the same case with Kushal Naidu, a Texas-based program manager at the social media giant.

Naidu, who graduated in 2006 from Sardar Patel College of Engineering in 2006, has worked in the US for over a decade. Last week, he announced on LinkedIn that he had been impacted by the latest round of layoffs at Facebook’s parent company, Meta, and asked for help in finding a new job that could sponsor his H1B visa.

“After an incredible 20 month journey as a Trust & Safety, Program Manager at Meta, I have been impacted by the most recent round of layoffs. I'm actively seeking new opportunities in Program Management, Data Engineering and Data Analytics,” he wrote.

“I am in the US on a work visa(H1B) and therefore, I need to find a job soon,” Naidu added, asking his LinkedIn contacts to help him in his job search.

Meta in March became the first Big Tech company to announce a second round of mass layoffs, after showing more than 11,000 employees the door in the fall. The cuts brought the company's headcount down to where it stood as of about mid-2021, following a hiring spree that doubled its workforce since 2020.

Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg in March said that the bulk of the layoffs in the company's second round would take place in three "moments" over several months, largely finishing in May. Some smaller rounds could continue after that, he said.

