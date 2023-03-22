Former US Navy officer laid off by Meta says 'I will miss the people most'

After serving in the US Navy for more than 10 years, Christian Izquierdo joined Meta last year, excited to work alongside some of the most talented people in the tech industry. He was made the Global Learning Operations, which Izquierdo admitted was "a very hard pivot from Naval aviation". But a few months after he joined the company, the layoffs began. He survived the first round, but was laid off in the latest one.

"I made it through the first round of layoffs at Meta, but unfortunately, I was one of 10k impacted by last week's reduction," Izquierdo shared on LinkedIn. He added that although he was eager to take up the challenges that came with his job at Meta, it provided him with some of the most challenging moments in his career.

The US Navy veteran said that even though the layoff was disappointing, it was a "tremendously beneficial road" in every regard.

"From sharpening my project management skills, developing strategic programs, and working with some of the best and most brilliant minds in the game, I am grateful. I will miss the people most, but with that being said, the show must go on," Izquierdo wrote.

Ankita Sengupta