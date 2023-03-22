Former US Navy officer laid off by Meta says 'I will miss the people most'

Meta layoffs 2023: Christian Izquierdo had worked with the US Navy for more than 10 years before taking up a job with the tech giant in June 2022.

After serving in the US Navy for more than 10 years, Christian Izquierdo joined Meta last year, excited to work alongside some of the most talented people in the tech industry. He was made the Global Learning Operations, which Izquierdo admitted was "a very hard pivot from Naval aviation". But a few months after he joined the company, the layoffs began. He survived the first round, but was laid off in the latest one.

"I made it through the first round of layoffs at Meta, but unfortunately, I was one of 10k impacted by last week's reduction," Izquierdo shared on LinkedIn. He added that although he was eager to take up the challenges that came with his job at Meta, it provided him with some of the most challenging moments in his career.

The US Navy veteran said that even though the layoff was disappointing, it was a "tremendously beneficial road" in every regard.

"From sharpening my project management skills, developing strategic programs, and working with some of the best and most brilliant minds in the game, I am grateful. I will miss the people most, but with that being said, the show must go on," Izquierdo wrote.

He added that while he begins to hunt for a new job, he would also spend the newfound free time to continue his Masters and other professional development.

Support poured in for Izquierdo after he made the announcement.

"It has been a pleasure working with you Christian! Thank you for all the support that you’ve provided at the Meta! It was impressive how fast you were able to step up and stay on top of everything. Sorry that you were impacted. Best of luck!" commented Amber Jian, a program manager at Meta.

Another Meta employee Mandy Frawley wrote, "Christian, I'm so sorry to hear this! It was really great working with you the past year in GOLO. You hit the ground running when you joined the team and kept on top of everything. Appreciate all the fantastic work you did and how you always supported the Commerce GOLO team! The very best of luck to you as you search for your next role."

Facebook parent Meta announced a layoff of 10,000 employees in its second round of job cuts earlier this month. It's part of a wider restructuring that will also see the company scrap hiring plans for 5,000 openings, cancel lower-priority projects and flatten layers of middle management.