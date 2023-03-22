Meta layoffs 2023: Ex-employee celebrated 3-year 'Metaversary', was laid off 6 days later

Meta layoffs: In its second round of job cuts, the tech giant focused on reducing the size of its recruiting teams which had an impact on possibly thousands of HR staff like Janet Lamwatthananon.

"I can't say I'm surprised my last day went down this way." Janet Lamwatthananon's time at Meta had been a series of interesting events right until she celebrated her 3-year anniversary or "Metaversary" and six days later when she was laid off during the second round of job cuts at the tech giant.

"When I started in 2020, Covid halted all travel and I was put on leave until Meta figured out how to onboard remotely. I wasn't sure if I still had the job then," the Texas resident shared on LinkedIn. "Fast forward three years, I’ve gained an immense amount of knowledge, recruiting for some of Meta’s toughest infrastructure roles at the global level."

For now, however, Lamwatthananon plans to take some time off before diving into her job hunt.

The former senior recruiter at Meta was one of the possibly thousands of HR staff who have been impacted in the recent round of layoffs.

In his letter to employees ahead of the layoffs, CEO Mark Zuckerberg specified that the company intends to reduce the size of its recruiting team, which could impact more employees like Lamwatthananon. "With less hiring, I’ve made the difficult decision to further reduce the size of our recruiting team," he had stated.

The recent job cuts are part of a wider restructuring that will also see the Meta scrap hiring plans for 5,000 openings, cancel lower-priority projects and flatten layers of middle management.

