Meta to layoff 10,000 employees: Read Mark Zuckerberg's full letter

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Mar 15, 2023 / 12:06 PM IST

Mark Zuckerberg wrote, 'I recognize that sharing plans for restructuring and layoffs months in advance creates a challenging period. But last fall, we heard feedback that you wanted more transparency sooner into any restructuring plans, so that’s what I’m trying to provide here.'

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said, 'Since we reduced our workforce last year, one surprising result is that many things have gone faster.'

Facebook-parent Meta Platforms announced a second round of layoffs on Tuesday which would affect 10,000 employees. With this, Meta becomes the first Big Tech company to announce a second round of mass layoffs as the industry braces for a deep economic downturn.

The widely anticipated job cuts are part of a wider restructuring that will also see the company scrap hiring plans for 5,000 openings, cancel lower-priority projects and flatten layers of middle management, Reuters reported.

"I think we should prepare ourselves for the possibility that this new economic reality will continue for many years," CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a message to staff.

