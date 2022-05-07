Meta laid her off just days before she was due to join. See her viral post

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, posted its slowest revenue growth in years.

In a widely-shared LinkedIn post, Stephanie Washington has recounted how Meta, the parent company of Facebook, laid her off just days before she was due to join the workplace. Washington was informed that she would not be joining the company over a phone call which she says left her devastated and hurt.

In a LinkedIn post shared yesterday, Washington, who was hired as a Recruiting Coordinator for Meta via Mindlance, said that Monday would have been her first day as a Meta employee. The social media giant, formerly known as Facebook, hired her after multiple interviews and screenings that took place over a month.

“Monday would have been my first day as a #Meta employee, and now I just received a call that I’m a part of the #Metalayoff,” she wrote on LinkedIn, where her post has received over 25,000 reactions and more than 1200 ‘shares’.

Washington said she had signed a lease for an apartment just 15 minutes before her manager called to inform her that her services would not be required. “They are only compensating us for six weeks of pay after a month-long process of interviews and screenings,” Washington said.

“I am devastated, hurt, and disappointed, but I’m not giving up. I’m still keeping the faith that I will find another position in recruiting,” she added.

You can read the post here.

Stephanie Washington’s post on being laid off came at a time when Meta has said it will cut back on hiring – an announcement that came at the heels of the company posting its slowest revenue growth in years during the first three months of 2022.

"We regularly re-evaluate our talent pipeline according to our business needs and in light of the expense guidance given for this earnings period, we are slowing its growth accordingly," A spokesperson for Meta told CNN in a statement. "However, we will continue to grow our workforce to ensure we focus on long term impact."

CNN reported that Meta does not plan to lay off employees, but rather to slow down hiring in a marked departure from the policy of aggressive workforce growth it pursued over the last few months.





