Meta employee, laid off after 8 years, is looking forward to 'doing nothing'

The tech industry is a rollercoaster of highs and lows, and unfortunately, one of the lows that many professionals in the field have to face is getting laid off. In a recent LinkedIn post, a former Meta employee shared his experience of being let go after almost 8 years with the company, alongside most of his colleagues and leadership, but he is not too disheartened.

“…look forward to taking overdue time to recharge and reimagine. I look forward to doing nothing for once. I look forward to wandering and searching,” Micah Vono wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Despite the disappointment and uncertainty that comes with a layoff, Vono reflected on his time at Meta with gratitude and recognition of the valuable lessons he learned during his tenure. He acknowledged the rocketship-like pace of the industry and the importance of moving fast, finding a narrative, and communicating with purpose. He also noted the significance of following data, giving a damn, and figuring out what makes people tick to appeal to their motivations.

Throughout his time at Meta, the former employee said he experienced many personal milestones as well. He met his wife at the company, and they now have a child who he jokingly refers to as the "intern". He recognized the impact that being a Facebooker had on his life, and he expressed peace in knowing that he left his mark on the company. Although he is sad to leave behind exploring the world's toughest problems with some of the world's smartest people, the former employee is excited about the opportunity to take time for himself to recharge and reimagine his future.

Vono added that heart goes out to his colleagues who were also impacted by the layoffs, regardless of whether they exceeded expectations or not. He said he recognizes that in the end, they are all the same today, searching for their next opportunity. "My heart goes out to all the rest whose stories ended early. To all those who exceeded expectations. To all those who didn't. We're all the same today," he wrote. Ending his post, Vono announced that he will soon be "open for work" and that for now he has "time for coffee again." "Soon I'll be #openforwork and boy howdy, do I have a toolkit of creative and technical ways to inspire, educate, and streamline, all ready to deploy. Hit me up - and I'll do the same. I have time for coffee again," he concluded his post. Read: Ex-employee celebrated 3-year 'Metaversary', was laid off 6 days later Meta has sacked thousands of employees in several phases of layoffs. Many other tech giants such as Alphabet, Microsoft, Twitter and Amazon have also laid off thousands of employees.

Moneycontrol News