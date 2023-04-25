 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meta employee, laid off after 8 years, is looking forward to 'doing nothing'

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023

Despite the disappointment and uncertainty that comes with a layoff, the ex employee reflected on his time at Meta with gratitude and recognition of the valuable lessons he learned during his tenure.

Ending his post, Vono announced that he will soon be “open for work”. (Representational)

The tech industry is a rollercoaster of highs and lows, and unfortunately, one of the lows that many professionals in the field have to face is getting laid off. In a recent LinkedIn post, a former Meta employee shared his experience of being let go after almost 8 years with the company, alongside most of his colleagues and leadership, but he is not too disheartened.

“…look forward to taking overdue time to recharge and reimagine. I look forward to doing nothing for once. I look forward to wandering and searching,” Micah Vono wrote in a LinkedIn post.

Despite the disappointment and uncertainty that comes with a layoff, Vono reflected on his time at Meta with gratitude and recognition of the valuable lessons he learned during his tenure. He acknowledged the rocketship-like pace of the industry and the importance of moving fast, finding a narrative, and communicating with purpose. He also noted the significance of following data, giving a damn, and figuring out what makes people tick to appeal to their motivations.