‘Fragility of our times’: Anand Mahindra, Uday Kotak’s Twitter exchange on Meta crash

Anand Mahindra, in response to Uday Kotak’s tweet, said Meta crash also showed that in the long run, Phygital (combination of physical and digital) business are more stable.

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, lost more than $200 billion market value on Thursday after a record 26% drop in shares. The decline, the worst for a company in the United States in a single day, also dragged other technology stocks down with it.

Meta’s historic plunge was widely discussed across the world. In India, Uday Kotak, the chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, the stock crash reflected “the fragility and fickleness” of our world.

“Facebook Meta market value dropped $240 bn (18 lakh crores) in a day,” Kotak tweeted. “That is more than the total value of India’s largest company. It highlights the fragility and fickleness of our times. Welcome to the never normal world!”

Kotak was referring to billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries.



Uday, I believe that apart from an environment of endemic volatility, it’s also a sign that, in the longer term, Phygital business models are more stable. An underlying anchor of ‘live’ interactions/transactions provides more durability. @udaykotak https://t.co/OBdcVZlLzA

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 4, 2022

Meta has registered a rare decline in profits because of weak advertisement revenue growth, reduction in number of Facebook users and a sharp increase in expenses. The company has been facing stiff competition from the hugely-popular video sharing app TikTok and is now looking to focus more on its short video content.

Meta’s stock crash cost CEO Mark Zuckerberg $31 billion in net worth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Meanwhile, Forbes put his loss at $29 billion. Zuckerberg dropped to the 12th spot from 10 in Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List.

