Met Gala 2023: Theme, Where to watch and which Indian celebrity is attending

Moneycontrol News
Apr 29, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST

The theme for the Met Gala 2023 is dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld, the late designer who was also the creative director of Chanel.

The 2023 Met Gala will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1.

The Met Gala 2023 is almost upon us as celebrities get ready to gather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday May 1 dressed in keeping with the gala’s theme.

Here are a few things to know about the fundraising event:

What is the Met Gala?

The Met Gala is a fundraising event that is organised on the first Monday of May every year and is organised by Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.