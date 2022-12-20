 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Merry Christmas 2022: Christmas wishes, greetings, messages, images, pics, Facebook and WhatsApp status

Moneycontrol News
Dec 20, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST

Here are some Christmas wishes, greetings, messages, images and pics you can share with your friends and family before and on December 25

Christmas 2022: Wishes and messages to share on December 25.

With five days left for Christmas, the festive cheer is very much in the air. Christmas trees have been decorated and stockings have been brought out and dusted. Families across the world are preparing to spend the holiday season together while following their own unique Christmas traditions. Christmas time is a time for celebrating with friends and family, but there will invariably be loved ones you won’t be able to see in person this festive season. Let them know how much you are missing them with a meaningful Christmas message.

Here are some Christmas wishes, greetings, messages, images and pics you can share with your friends and family before December 25:

The gift of love is the biggest gift of all. May this Christmas bring you an abundance of it. Merry Christmas!

A very merry Christmas to you and your loved ones. May this festive season fill your lives with cheer.

May the magic of Christmas light up every corner of your house. May the ornaments on your Christmas tree glow just like your smile this year. Happy Christmas

I hope this Christmas brings you good food, wine and merriment galore.