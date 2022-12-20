Merry Christmas 2022: Christmas wishes, greetings, messages, images, pics, Facebook and WhatsApp status

Christmas 2022: Wishes and messages to share on December 25.

With five days left for Christmas, the festive cheer is very much in the air. Christmas trees have been decorated and stockings have been brought out and dusted. Families across the world are preparing to spend the holiday season together while following their own unique Christmas traditions. Christmas time is a time for celebrating with friends and family, but there will invariably be loved ones you won’t be able to see in person this festive season. Let them know how much you are missing them with a meaningful Christmas message.

Here are some Christmas wishes, greetings, messages, images and pics you can share with your friends and family before December 25:

The gift of love is the biggest gift of all. May this Christmas bring you an abundance of it. Merry Christmas!

A very merry Christmas to you and your loved ones. May this festive season fill your lives with cheer.

May the magic of Christmas light up every corner of your house. May the ornaments on your Christmas tree glow just like your smile this year. Happy Christmas

I hope this Christmas brings you good food, wine and merriment galore.

From our family to yours, have a wonderful Christmas.

The warmth of the fireplace, the stockings weighed down with giftsThe Christmas tree gleaming with ornamentsThe wreaths on the door and carollers knockingMay the magic of Christmas live with you through the year

Merry Christmas!

This Christmas, I pray that your year is full of peace, prosperity and happiness.

Logs on the fire, gifts on the trees

Time to rejoice in the good that we see!

Our warmest wishes for a wonderful Christmas. May your stocking be full of goodwill, great happiness, peace and positivity.