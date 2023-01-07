 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mercedes-Benz India CEO clarifies why ‘SIPs are competition’. Here is what he said

Moneycontrol News
Jan 07, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

Santosh Iyer, the newly-appointed MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, sparked a debate in November when he said that systematic investment plans (SIPs) are the luxury car brand’s biggest competitor in the country. He has now clarified that his remarks were made in the context of luxury market growth.

“The statement made was in the context of the luxury market growth, what will happen in three to five years’ time,” Iyer told Moneycontrol in an interview.

In November, Iyer, who was then the sales and marketing head of Mercedes-Benz India, had told Times of India that SIPs in mutual funds were eating into luxury car sales in India. If a potential customer diverted Rs 50,000 into buying a luxury car instead of investing through SIPs, the luxury car business would “explode,” Iyer had said.

“The context of the discussion is that there are a couple of factors to change,” he clarified in a January interview with Moneycontrol. These factors, he said, included the fact that the luxury car industry is highly-taxed.

“The other aspect is the infrastructure. Do we have the roads? And the answer today is yes. I personally opt to drive from Pune to Kerala because I enjoy it and the road quality is better,” said Iyer.

The third factor is the cultural aspect of how people want to spend their money. “It was never about savings vs consumption. It was about consumers who can afford to buy luxury products,” Iyer told Moneycontrol.