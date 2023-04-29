Social media damaging Gen Z's mental health, reveals study

Social media has become a key part of the everyday life of the average human being. However, too much of anything can prove to be detrimental as has been revealed by a study conducted by McKinsey Health Institute, which said that the GenZ population- born in the late 1990s and early 2000s- are feeling the impact of social media on their mental health.

The study said that one in four Gen Z members have spoken about their declining mental health in the last three years.

"Gen Zers, on average, are more likely than other generations to cite negative feelings about social media," the study said.

Close to 42000 respondents in 26 nations across different continents were considered for the survey with the focus on four different health dimensions: mental, physical, social and spiritual. It was found that Gen Z population ranked the worst in all these categories.

Moneycontrol News