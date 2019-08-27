App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Men in this Bengal village have tough time finding themselves a suitor

The roads in this village have been in ruins for years, which is why outsiders refuse to get married to people residing here

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image
Representational Image

The heavy rainfall recorded in 2019 unleashed immense misfortune into the lives of several persons across India. Apart from killing hundreds of people, the floods also displaced thousands, destroyed farms, killed bovines, and much more.

The miseries are only a little lesser for people who have not been inundated for a good part of 2019. For instance, people residing in Block-1 of West Midnapore’s Daspur village are battling several issues, the most outlandish of them being difficulty finding brides for the youth of the village.

As if bad roads and poor civic conditions were not troublesome enough, now the villagers are also having to deal with convincing families from other villages to give their daughters away. What explains this reluctance to send young brides to Daspur village is the fact that every year during monsoons the area becomes inaccessible.

A report by the Times of India pointed out that heavy downpour and general apathy of the authorities towards upkeep efforts had only ruined the roads further. Locals complain that the municipality has put in no effort to repair the roads in the past six years.

Nepal Ghosh, a resident of Daspur Block-1, said: “The roads in his village remain in a deplorable condition throughout the year. This is why outsiders refuse to get married to people residing here.”

Fellow resident Amit Jana concurred and added that 25,000 people use this road daily, yet nothing has been done to improve its condition.

The Rajnagar Panchayat head also accepted that the condition of the roads was indeed dismal. Arun Dolai added: “It is true that the roads are in very bad condition. The previous board did not look into the matter. We have sent a proposal to develop the road soon.”

First Published on Aug 27, 2019 02:08 pm

tags #bad roads #Bengali village #Indian monsoons #underdeveloped infrastructure

