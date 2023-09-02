Men caught fighting inside local train in Mumbai. Viral video

Two men were caught fighting inside a Mumbai local train and were later stopped by another individual. (Representational Photo).

The local train in Mumbai can be extremely crowded at peak hours on most days of the week. Under such circumstances, the slightest of altercations between two passengers can turn into an all-out brawl, leading to an ugly sight in a public space.

In a recent incident, two men were caught fighting inside a Mumbai local. In a video released on X (formerly Twitter), two men could be seen engaged in a brawl, but were later separated by an individual who pushed the men apart. He was later supported by other passengers in the train, who also encouraged the men to stop fighting.



Kalesh b/w Two Man inside Mumbai locals over seat issues pic.twitter.com/jx8RRrdAJn — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 1, 2023

The video saw many comments, some of whom praised the man to intervene and stop the fight between the two men.

"I appreciate the act of good Samaritan who came in between both the fighting commuters interfered and pushed away both. Few co travelers are watching like refree, few are enjoying the fight," one user wrote.

"Really hats off to the guy who came In middle to stop the fight.

I today's world people are so busy and not so interested in others, that they even ignore some one dying and walk away. So really good job by this guy," another user wrote.

"My respect goes to the person sorting it out, hats off, we need more people like him," a third user wrote.

The man's gesture is in contrast to some of the visuals seen inside Delhi metro in recent times in which passengers have been seen watching altercations and not trying to stop the fight.

