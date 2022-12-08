Memes galore as Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh election results trickle in

The counting of votes in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, in process right now, has sparked a wave of memes on social media. Funny posts and satirical takes on the contest between the ruling party in both states – the BJP – and the opposition have flooded Twitter.

In Gujarat, early trends pointed to a sweeping victory for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that has not lost an election in the state since 1995. Meanwhile in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP and Congress are locked in a close contest. The BJP is leading in 30 of the 68 assembly seats and the Congress in 28, while independent candidates are ahead in three, according to the Election Commission.



The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which had fielded candidates in 67 seats of Himachal Pradesh, is yet to open its account – a fact that was not lost on meme-makers.



In Gujarat, BJP was leading in 147 seats, while Congress was ahead in 19 and the AAP was winning 6 seats, according to early trends reported by the Election Commission. Others were leading on four seats.

The results of the two-phase elections, held earlier this month, are being watched more for the performance of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) battling to grab the status of the main opposition party in the state.

Victory in Gujarat will make BJP the only party other than the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to have won seven straight Assembly elections.

