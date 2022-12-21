Melinda French Gates talks women and female contraception with daughter | Video

Melinda French Gates was speaking to her daughter Phoebe on the importance of female contraception.

American philanthropist Melinda French Gates discussed the importance of contraceptives for women, body autonomy and what is means for a woman to have power in a discussing with her daughter Phoebe on Instagram.

The reel, to raise awareness about the need for access to contraceptives, was a Q and A session between the mother and daughter.

“Like many mothers and daughters, Phoebe Gates and I have spent a lot of time talking about the importance of contraceptives. Not only did she take those words to heart, she’s now using her voice to champion women’s health around the world. I couldn’t be more proud, Pheebs,” French Gates captioned the video on Instagram.

On why female contraception is important, Melinda Gates told her daughter: “There is literally no country in the world that has gone from low to middle to high income without first making sure that women have access to contraceptives.” She added that a woman can live her full life “when they have the ability to decide when and whether to have children”.

On what are the barriers that stop women from getting access to contraceptives, French Gates listed religious beliefs, husbands, bias against women and out of supply clinics.

“There are so many women don’t want to get pregnant but are still not using contraceptives what about that. They often know about contraceptives and will tell you they want contraceptives but they just don’t have access. There are over 200 million women telling us they would like access to contraceptives. And that’s an incredible number,” French Gates said on how women are now asking for contraceptives.

Om hat does it mean for a woman to have power, she said: “For a woman to have full power for me is that when she absolutely has autonomy to make decisions about her body and her health.”

On ideas and projects she is pumped about in the matter, French Gates said a contraceptive called “Sayana Press” is being made available in certain countries’ pharmacies where women would also be allowed to take these home. “Game changer for a lot of women,” she said.

On how young girls like her daughter can spread awareness about the matter, French Gates said using their voice is really important.

“Say that its important, say that you believe in it. Push the government for funding UNFPA. Using your voice, this is a really key way to do it,” she concluded.