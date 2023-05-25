Mehmet Ozyurek, Guinness record holder for world's longest nose, dies at 75

Mehmet Ozyurek had been recognised multiple times for having the longest nose. (Image: guinnessworldrecords.com)

Mehmet Ozyurek, the Guinness World Record holder for having the longest nose in the world, has died at the age of 75. The news of his death was announced by the Guinness World Records (GWR) on their official website, expressing their condolences.

Ozyurek's extraordinary nose measured an astounding 3.46 inches, a record that was officially recognized by GWR in November 2021. This wasn't the first time he held the title, as he had previously been awarded the distinction of having the longest nose on a living male in 2001 on 'Guinness World Records: Primetime in Los Angeles', and again in 2010 on the set of 'Lo Show dei Record' in Italy.

GWR described Ozyurek as a beloved individual who was widely known for his enthusiasm for life. He often spoke about feeling blessed to possess a record-breaking nose, which was a source of pride for him. His zest for life and his positive outlook captured the hearts of many.

He recently fell ill and suffered a heart attack. He was scheduled to undergo surgery, and despite the efforts of doctors to save him, they were unable to revive him.

Speaking about his father's death, Baris Ozyurek expressed his gratitude to the people of Artvin, their hometown in Turkey, for their support during this difficult time. He said, "We are overwhelmed with grief. My father was a kind-hearted person who always aimed to treat others with respect. He was not only content with his unique nose but also found peace in his life as a whole."

Ozyurek had once shared his perspective on his extraordinary olfactory abilities with GWR in 2021. He believed that his sense of smell was distinct from that of others. In his own words, "I say 'there is a smell here'. Other people say 'we don't smell that smell'. I say, 'you may not smell it, but I can.'" His remarkable nose allowed him to experience scents that were imperceptible to others.

Although Mr. Ozyurek acknowledged that his large nose was a trait inherited from his family, the exact cause of its size remains a mystery. His distinctive feature made him a remarkable figure in the world, attracting attention and fascination wherever he went.

The funeral rites for Mehmet Ozyurek were conducted in his hometown of Artvin, as friends, family, and admirers gathered to pay their last respects.