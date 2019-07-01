App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 03:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mehbooba Mufti blames orange jersey for India's defeat against England in World Cup

The Indian team sported a second choice jersey for the World Cup match against England, following ICC's home and away rule

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on June 30 blamed the Indian cricket team's new orange jersey for their loss against England in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup match.

"Call me superstitious but I'd say it's the jersey that ended India's winning streak in the #ICCWorldCup2019," Mehbooba wrote on Twitter.

The Indian team sported a second choice jersey for the World Cup match against England, following International Cricket Council (ICC)'s home and away rule.

There has been some debate in political circles with regard to the choice of orange as the dominating colour for the second jersey.

Earlier, Mehbooba said for a change both Indian and Pakistani fans were on the same page, rooting for India's.

"Pakistani cricket fans are rooting for India to win the match against England. Chalo kum say kum cricket ke bahaane (at least in cricket), for a change both countries are on the same page," Mehbooba said in a tweet.

First Published on Jul 1, 2019 02:55 pm

tags #cricket #Current Affairs #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #Mehbooba Mufti #Sports #trends

