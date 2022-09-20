Meghan Markle photographed crying at the Queen’s funeral

Meghan Markle became emotional at the Queen’s funeral on Monday morning.

The Duchess of Sussex was photographed with a tear running down her face as she attended the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. She was among the 2,000 attendees, including family members and world leaders, who gathered to pay their last respects to the Queen.



Meghan can slay anything...

She's the most gracious even crying... pic.twitter.com/Xb7UMbgK1q — Meghan lights up the room (Ceci) (@SuccessSussex) September 20, 2022

According to Page Six, Markle, 41, was also photographed wiping her face as the monarch’s coffin was transferred into a hearse at Wellington Arch.

The Duchess of Sussex made a rare royal appearance at the funeral alongside her husband, Prince Harry.

Although they quit the royal family and moved to the US in 2020, and have strained ties with the royal family, Harry and Meghan were on good terms with Queen Elizabeth II. They named their daughter Lilibet after the Queen (Lilibet was Queen Elizabeth’s family nickname).

Last year, Harry and Meghan gave an explosive Oprah interview in which the couple alleged that a member of the royal family had expressed concerns about the skin colour of their son Archie before his birth.

After the interview, talk show host Oprah Winfrey said that Harry confirmed it was not the Queen or her husband who had made the racist comments. "He did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure that I knew - and if I had the opportunity to share it - that it was not his grandmother nor his grandfather that were part of those conversations," Winfrey said.