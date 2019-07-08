Meghalaya school dropout dedicates life to preserving living root bridges

Morningstar Khongthaw, a 23-year-old school dropout from Meghalaya, has founded the Living Bridge Foundation (LBF) to ensure that living root bridges traditionally used by the War Khasi tribes are duly preserved, reported The Better India.

“These bridges can last forever! If you take care and maintain them well, they will continue to grow roots that will replace the older ones,” he said. Contrary to his claims, several pieces of research conducted over the years, however, state that the life span of these bridges is a maximum of six centuries.

At present, Khongthaw is working on finding techniques to make bamboos last longer and the bridges grow faster. Speaking on it, he said: “We haven’t yet found a technique that could make the bamboo last longer. The bamboo scaffolding needs replacement every two years now. If we are able to devise a way to treat it to make it last longer, then we can make the bridges grow faster too.”

The ‘Living Bridge Activist’ from Rangthylliang village in the East Khasi Hills has been working on resuscitating living root bridges for the past five years. Perpetually on the move, he travels from one village to another, sensitising villagers about the ancient skill and how they preserve their unique heritage.

The green crusader says his village has the maximum concentration of these unique bridges. He had grown up seeing his father and his kin being actively involved in maintaining these community-owned bridges. Yet, it wasn’t his family that encouraged him to choose this life path, but an American traveller who visited Meghalaya in 2014.

Khongthaw dropped out of high school in 2016 and focused all his energy in conservation work. He began the Living Bridge Initiative all by himself and got some ease of work only after he got a smartphone in 2017. This helped him access social media to spread awareness and also organise and create his Facebook page.