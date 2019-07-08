App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 08:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Meghalaya school dropout dedicates life to preserving living root bridges

Surprisingly, Khongthaw has received very little assistance from local non-profit organisations and government officials.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A living root bridge in Meghalaya (Image: Instagram/ Morningstar)
A living root bridge in Meghalaya (Image: Instagram/ Morningstar)

Morningstar Khongthaw, a 23-year-old school dropout from Meghalaya, has founded the Living Bridge Foundation (LBF) to ensure that living root bridges traditionally used by the War Khasi tribes are duly preserved, reported The Better India.

“These bridges can last forever! If you take care and maintain them well, they will continue to grow roots that will replace the older ones,” he said. Contrary to his claims, several pieces of research conducted over the years, however, state that the life span of these bridges is a maximum of six centuries.

At present, Khongthaw is working on finding techniques to make bamboos last longer and the bridges grow faster. Speaking on it, he said: “We haven’t yet found a technique that could make the bamboo last longer. The bamboo scaffolding needs replacement every two years now. If we are able to devise a way to treat it to make it last longer, then we can make the bridges grow faster too.”

Close

The ‘Living Bridge Activist’ from Rangthylliang village in the East Khasi Hills has been working on resuscitating living root bridges for the past five years. Perpetually on the move, he travels from one village to another, sensitising villagers about the ancient skill and how they preserve their unique heritage.

related news

The green crusader says his village has the maximum concentration of these unique bridges. He had grown up seeing his father and his kin being actively involved in maintaining these community-owned bridges. Yet, it wasn’t his family that encouraged him to choose this life path, but an American traveller who visited Meghalaya in 2014.

Khongthaw dropped out of high school in 2016 and focused all his energy in conservation work. He began the Living Bridge Initiative all by himself and got some ease of work only after he got a smartphone in 2017. This helped him access social media to spread awareness and also organise and create his Facebook page.

Last year he started LBF and has 10 people working with him at the moment. While he keeps himself busy doing most of the maintenance and construction work, the rest engage mostly with raising awareness, holding campaigns, etc.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jun 25, 2019 08:34 pm

tags #conservation #environment #Meghalaya

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.