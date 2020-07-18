Meghalaya Police warns public against carrying marijuana with a priceless tweet

It was a simple drug bust but how Meghalaya Police informed about it on Twitter has caught the public eye. The state's police recently caught a truck carrying about 500 kgs of marijuana. Later, the law enforcement agency took to Twitter and used a tweet filled with puns.

Here's what it says:

Weed like to inform the general public that, of all the Essential items permitted in the times of

, Marijuana ain't one of them. Sorry for our bluntness, but that's just how we roll!" the post from Meghalaya Police said, thanking the Ribhoi Police for successfully carrying out the bust.

The tweet, that was posted hours ago, has garnered over 1800 likes and over 700 retweets and counting.

Law enforcement agencies of different states have been using interesting, creative tweets to get people's attention on public safety issues.

Mumbai Police leads the pack as it consistently comes up with tweets that capture people's attention and go viral.

Earlier this year, Pune Police had also come up with an interesting tweet while issuing a challan to a traffic rule violator.

Bangalore Police also came up with cheeky reply to someone's query on dry days during if Section 144 is imposed.

In a similar style, Assam Policy, sent out a tweet on July 4th last year, asking if anyone had lost their cannabis/weed: "Anyone lost their Cannabis/Ganja and a truck in and around Chagolia Checkpoint last night... don't worry we found it", the police handle tweeted.

As far as the incident is concerned, the police acted on a tip they received where a vehicle was flagged off from Silchar at Byrnihat sometime close to midnight.