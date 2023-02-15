 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meet world's oldest dog, Bobi. The 30-year-old is also world's luckiest. Watch

Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 09:06 PM IST

Bobi's owner attributes his longevity to the tranquility of country living and his human diet, which includes lots of meat and fish.

Bobi, a 30 year-old Portuguese dog that has been declared the world's oldest dog by Guinness World Records, at his home in the village of Conqueiros near Leiria.

Bobi, a 30-year-old guard dog who cheated death in his first days, is living out the end of his life as a celebrity in central Portugal after being declared the world's oldest dog ever.

When he was recognised by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest dog on February 1, he broke a nearly century-old record previously held by Bluey, an Australian cattle dog who died in 1939 at the age of 29 years and five months.

Bobi was 30 years and 269 days old as of February 4.

"It's a feeling of pride we can't explain," Costa, 38, told Reuters as he petted Bobi near a church in the village of Conqueiros in central Portugal.

"Some people told us we wouldn't make it... but we knew Bobi's age and were sure the exams would only prove what we already knew."