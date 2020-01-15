Meet Vijaya Gadde, the Indian-origin Twitter head who has the power to block tweets, Twitter users

If you have been alerting Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey every time you come across an objectionable tweet or content that violates community guidelines, you have been addressing the wrong person.

Though Dorsey is the public face of the microblogging platform, all issues concerning its rules and policies are reviewed by an Indian-origin woman.

Twitter’s top lawyer Vijaya Gadde, 45, who heads its legal and policy issues, frames and enforces the guidelines to impose certain checks and balances on what its millions of users post or talk about.

If a Twitter user is found flouting the rules set by her team, either the tweet is removed, or the user is suspended. In extremely sensitive cases, her legal team may even decide to remove the offending user altogether.

Dorsey has reportedly absolved himself of all duties concerning the creation and implementation of Twitter’s content policies.

Speaking about the young CEO’s role and responsibility, Gadde said: “He rarely weighs in on an individual enforcement decision. I can’t even think of a time. I usually go to him and say, ‘this is what’s going to happen.’”

Gadde’s job puts her in a precarious position. In one way, she is the vanguard of free speech across the world, on the other hand, she has to contain the agenda of racists and bigots. She says: “No matter what we do we are accused of bias. Leaving content up, taking content down – that’s become pretty much background noise.”

A graduate of New York University Law School, she joined Twitter in 2011. While she and her team remained in the shadows for the most part of her stint at the social media giant, its role in shaping global politics has been increasing her visibility gradually.