Meet the virtual influencers who are giving stiff competition to the real ones

Virtual influencers Lu do Magalu, Knox Frost and Lil Miquela. (Image credit: Instagram)

While influencers have been steadily on the rise for the past few years, thanks to people spending more time on social media during the pandemic, 2022, however, has been witnessing a rise in virtual influencers.

Digital characters created using computer graphics software is given a personality and acts on social media platforms as if they are the influencers, hence giving birth to digital influencers.

But why are digital characters trumping over their human counterparts?Christopher Travers, the founder of VirtualHumans.org, says virtual influencers can do everything that human influencers can do, but with better control and engagement. He added that virtual influencers can offer about three times the engagement rate of real influencers.

Take for example, Japan's Liam Nikuro, Japan's first male virtual influencer. He is a product of 1Sec, a company founded in January of 2019.

Since Nikuro is the result of graphic designers rendering artificial 3D images of top of real models, he presents a unique opportunity to brands -- he can be completely and utterly controlled, reported VICE.

Explaining the process of creating Nikuro, Ayami Tomio, 1sec's Digital CG artist told VICE, "First, we take a picture using a 360 camera, and replicate environment and render an image. I put the real model into a 3D forming software called Maya, and Nuke, a compositing software."

Tomio then clicks the screen and instantly, a human face changes into a hyper-real digital reconstruction. "Now, I will add every strand of hair, then I put the face on top of the model's face, then upload," he added.

As the popularity of virtual characters grow, so do their numbers. Here are a few of the digital influencers who have been taking social media by a storm.

With 5.8 million followers, Lu do Magalu is one of the top virtual influencers in the world. A product of Brazil, she made her first appearance more than a decade ago on behalf of one of the biggest retail companies in Brazil on YouTube. Since then, Magalu has been featured in unboxing videos and product reviews. She also shares software tips on behalf of the retail giant.

Lil Miquela

Miquela Sousa, also known as Lil Miquela, has worked with some of the top fashion brands such as Calvin Klein, Prada, and Dior. She has also released a single, “Not Mine”, in 2017 and debuted her first music video, “Hard Feelings”, earlier this year.

This freckled virtual influencer was created by Brud, a startup in Los Angeles. Lil Miquela has close to 3 million followers on Instagram who call themselves “Miquelites”, and more than 27,000 Twitter followers.

With 668K followers, Knox Frost is one of the the top male virtual influencers on Instagram. According to his profile, the 20-year-old is from Atlanta, US. The digital influencer claims he managed to grow his following to more than one million followers within a year organically.

Although Frost posts content to encourage conversations, he also has a hard time fitting in. Men, especially from US, in their early twenties make up his biggest audience, while women account for slightly more than a quarter of his audience reach, reported Influencer Marketing Hub





