Meet the record holder for the world’s largest feet. How she handles unwanted comments

(Image credit: Guinness World Records)

An American woman, who stands six feet and nine inches tall, has bagged the Guinness World Record for the world's largest feet (female).

Tanya Herbert's left foot measures 12.79 inches, while the right one is sized 13.03 inches. She either wears US men's shoe size 16 - 17 or women’s size 18.

For the longest time, Hebert said she could only find men's shoes to fit her. But social media helped her connect with other women facing the same trouble and devise a solution.

She began purchasing the biggest shoes she found online and altering them to fit her.

Herbert told Guinness she has a supportive community to count on. Growing up very tall, she said her parents and friends never made her feel her height was a bad thing.

"My parents gave me a very healthy self-esteem," she said. "I never remember getting bullied or anything like that for my height. My friends actually took great care of me to make sure I was loved and liked."

Herbert's story has brought her many admirers, but along the way, many unwanted comments have been directed at her too.

She said some of her followers message her asking if she would sell them photos of her feet.

"I never got on social media to be an object of affection or anything like that, or to go into foot fetish world," she told Guinness World Records.

For her part, she handles the situation by focussing on using her voice for the good.

Herbert wants shoe-making companies to become more inclusive and generally believes in creating positivity through her platform.

She also regularly shares inspirational messages and updates about her fitness journey on social media.