This car was auctioned for a record Rs. 88.23 crore. Meet the only Indian-origin man to own Bugatti Chiron

The Bugatti Chiron owned by Mayur Shree is also the first unit of the model to be ever delivered in Texas. (Image: @mayurshree/Instagram)

Bugatti has sold its final purely gas-powered car for an astronomical $10.7 million, setting a new world auction record for a brand new vehicle. The sale took place at the RM Paris collector car auction and attracted a lot of attention from car enthusiasts and collectors alike.

The Bugatti Chiron Profilée was originally a special development model that was never meant to be sold. The car's name, Profilée, comes from a type of elegant teardrop-shaped body design used on some famous Bugatti cars of the 1930s.

The French car giant however is yet to deliver one of its cars to India and there are no known owners of the brand in the country. However, there is a man based in the US who owns one and is the only known Indian-origin man to own one.

Mayur Shree, a real estate businessman, has quite an eye-catching car collection and also has a Chiron in his garage. While the price of the Chiron is not known, as each car is custom made and prices are not public, the car might actually cost over Rs 23 crore.

