Meet the Maharashtra engineer who worked on construction of FIFA World Cup stadium in Qatar

As Qatar continues to face backlash regarding its treatment of migrant workers who built the World Cup stadiums, Shahid Ali, an engineer from Maharashtra's Nagpur -- who was part of the construction team of the stadium in Qatar where the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 was held on Sunday -- recalled the challenging task of building it.

"Working in Qatar during extreme temperatures was a challenging task," Ali told news agency ANI, before adding, "It feels really good to see the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at Qatar Stadium. It is a proud feeling to be a part of the construction team of the stadium."

Ali went to Qatar in 2017 and said that he worked alongside people from more than 35 countries during construction. "I went to Qatar in 2017 when the construction work for the stadium had just started. People from over 35 countries including China, UK and Australia were working with us. There were Indians from the ground level (labourers) to top management (directors) in Qatar," he said.

Human rights abuse in the country continues to take centrestage even as FIFA World Cup 2022 was flagged off on November 20. Several European cities have decided not to screen the matches in public spaces -- as was the tradition -- to protest against Qatar. The move was also made to take a stand against the country's policies towards the LGBTQ community since same-sex relationship is illegal in Qatar and is punishable by up to three years in jail.

According to a 2021 report by The Guardian, 6,500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka died in Qatar in the decade after the country was awarded the World Cup in 2010.

Of them, 37 deaths were directly linked to World Cup construction projects, but only three were designated as "work-related." (With inputs from ANI)

