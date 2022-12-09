Meet the college lecturer who moonlights as a railway porter

Ch Nageshu Patro, a resident of Odisha’s Ganjam district, is a college professor during the day. Byu night, he switches to a red shirt and wears a towel on his shoulders, turns into a porter at the railway station.

Patro’s story, reported by The Times of India, is a lesson in hard work and using all the resources available to make a living.

Patro, 31, has also set up a coaching centre to teach underprivileged student, where he has employed other teachers.

The postgraduate in Odia lost his livelihood when the COVID-19 pandemic struck and the movement of trains was restricted. “Instead of sitting idle, I started teaching students of Class 10,” he told The Times of India.

During the pandemic, Patro reportedly set up his coaching centre where students from Classes 8 to 10, mostly from poor families, come to learn.

"Whatever I earn is mostly spent towards paying teachers,” said Patro, who earns Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 12,000 per month as a porter, according to the report.

Son of cattle grazers, Patro said could not appear in the high school certificate examination as a regular candidate because his parents could not afford it. He then moved to Surat in Gujarat in search of a job. He worked there at a textile mill. Before he returned home for good, he also worked as a salesman at a mall in Hyderabad and later, as a railway porter in the city. Along with this, he cleared his Class 12 exam and eventually completed his graduation and post-graduation from Odisha’s Berhampur University.