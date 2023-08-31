Meet Tamil Nadu's oldest Panchayat President, 89-year-old Veerammal Amma

Supriya Sahu poses for a picture with Veerammal Amma. (Image: @supriyasahuias/X)

Veerammal Amma, affectionately referred to as "Arittapatti Paati," defies age stereotypes as she leads from the helm of Arittapatti Panchayat in Tamil Nadu at a sprightly 89 years old. An advocate of traditional values and sustenance, Amma's story was shared by Indian Administrative Service officer Supriya Sahu on Twitter. She is the oldest Panchayat President in the state.

Amma's indomitable spirit, radiant smile, and boundless enthusiasm have captivated not only her local community but also those who have come across her story on social media. Her secret to defying time's grasp? A blend of simple, home-cooked traditional meals—centered around nutrient-rich millets—and an unceasing dedication to tending her agricultural field.

When questioned about her fitness regimen and optimistic outlook, Amma is quick to attribute her vitality to these age-old practices.

Sahu, who met Amma recently, shares in her Twitter post, "What an honor to meet her and discuss our plans for the development of Arittapatti, which proudly stands as the first Bio Diversity Heritage Site in Madurai, Tamil Nadu."

“Fit as a fiddle she is the oldest Panchayat President in TN. Her infectious smile & unbridled enthusiasm is so heatwarming,” Sahu wrote about her sharing a photo and a video of them interacting in Tamil.

Amma's story has resonated deeply, with comments pouring in praising her indomitable spirit. One Twitter user pays tribute to her "relentless and undaunted spirit," wishing her continued strength and courage in her journey.

“Thank you very much for informing us about her. It’s an honour for us to know her through your post,” one user wrote. “You are truly blessed to meet her. Living example of simplicity,” wrote another.

Another comment read: “Super. Good gesture to have met her and make others to know about her.”