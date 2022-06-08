Meet the Haryana bus conductor who offers water to all passengers

One man’s story proves that kindness does not need grand gestures, it can also express itself through small acts of everyday compassion. In Haryana, a bus conductor offers water to every passenger who boards the bus. It’s a custom he has followed for 12 years, but this small act of kindness earned him well-deserved recognition only recently when his story was shared on Twitter by an IAS officer.
IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared a note of appreciation for Surendra Sharma, a resident of Rohtak who works as a bus conductor with Haryana Roadways.“As soon as a passenger boards the bus, the first thing he offers them is a glass of water. He has been religiously following this custom ever since he joined the service 12 years ago,” wrote Sharan for Surendra Sharma. He also shared a photo of the bus conductor walking inside the bus with a vessel of water in hand.
He is Surendra Sharma.He works as a bus conductor with Haryana Roadways and lives in Rohtak.
As soon as a passenger boards the bus, the first thing he offers is a glass of water.He has been religiously following this custom ever since he joined the service 12 years ago. pic.twitter.com/hqy64WZjqC— Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) June 5, 2022
The post has racked up over 8,000 ‘likes’ and hundreds of appreciative comments. Twitter was full of praise for Sharma and many users corroborated the story.
I confirm this.. I saw him offering water..— Ghalyan (@AtulGhalyan) June 5, 2022
Very true , he offered me too .. Moreover gave me his seat to sit kn bus .. Very kind hearted person
— Isha Sahni (@IshaSahni9) June 7, 2022
“This not only shows that he is a good human being but takes immense pride in his job also!” another said.
This not only shows that he is a good human being but takes immense pride in his job also!— Suraj Singh Parihar IPS (@SurajSinghIPS) June 5, 2022