Meet Sreedhanya Suresh the first tribal woman from Kerala who cracked UPSC exams

With this year’s results for UPSC civil service examinations getting announced, 25-year-old Sreedhanya Suresh became the first tribal woman from Kerala to crack it. The tribal woman who hails from Pozhuthana panchayat in Wayanad holds a national rank of 410.

As per India Today reports, Sreedhanya belongs to the Kurichiya community, which is a matrilineal tribe. Ecstatic about her accomplishment, she said: “I’m extremely glad that I’ve been able to crack the civil service exam. My family members are equally excited.”

The young gun hopes her feat would inspire other members of the tribal community to aspire to become civil servants. “I am from the most backward district in the state. There are no tribal IAS officers from here even though there is a considerably large tribal population. The number of candidates appearing for the civil service exam from Wayanad in general and tribal communities in the district in particular is very low. I hope this would urge more people to come forward,” she said.

A student of Zoology, she graduated of St Joseph’s College Devagiri in Kozhikode, and completed her post-graduation from Calicut University and became a civil servant on her third attempt.

Scroll reports, Sreedhanya lived with her family of six before moving out to pursue her higher studies. Her parents are daily wage labourers and sell bows and arrows at the local market to provide for their family.

Commenting on her achievement, Wayanad sub-collector NSK Umesh said: “We’re immensely proud of her. As per previous year’s trends, she should be able to join IAS.”

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who will be fighting the upcoming elections from Wayanad, also congratulated Sreedhanya for her stellar feat and wished her success in her endeavours.

Notably, 25 candidates from Kerala cracked the UPSC examinations; two of them also featured in the list of top 100 rank-holders.