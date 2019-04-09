App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 06:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Meet Sniper: The parrot who makes Alexa play its favourite songs

The African grey parrot lives with a family of two in Mumbai's Chandivali.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image for representation
Parrots that are smart talkers have been around for times immemorial. But, at the turn of the century, when technological advancements are making newer things possible every other day, a Mumbai parrot has grabbed all eyeballs.

Enter Sniper, an African grey parrot that loves to command the digital voice assistant, Alexa, at its Chandivali home.

Sniper, who remains mostly perched on a plastic chair, hops near Alexa every now and then and calls out: “Alexa, play The Riddle”, the pet bird’s favourite song.

The smart bird belongs to Shijin Francis and his wife Lily. It became a part of their little family within a few days of their marriage.

The Times of India reports that the pet loves experimenting with technology. “He goes up to the two Alexa devices and, by now, knows to give out a couple of basic commands, like ‘Alexa call Shijin’. When the device asks him to confirm if he wishes to speak to ‘Shijin Francis’ from the contact list, Sniper knows he must respond with a ‘Yes’,” said Lily. “He even knows to ask what time it is, though, of course, Sniper does not care or understand the response that Alex gives.”

Sometimes, when Lily video-calls Shijin, Sniper perches itself on her shoulder and calls out “who’s that” while looking at the screen of the phone.

Shijin said, “Often, when one of us is with the iPad, Sniper gently yanks it off from us with his beak, sits on the screen and swipes it, again, with his beak. But he seems to be a bit intimidated by the bright colours that the screen emits.”

Speaking on the bird’s incredible intelligence, senior ornithologist Dr Rajat Bhargava said, “Of more than 340 parrot species, the African grey is the most intelligent. So far, I haven’t come across any African grey parrot that has had a brush with technology.”
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 06:08 pm

