Meet Shubhi Jain, MBA student making Indore roads safer in her unique way

Shubhi Jain volunteers with the traffic police in Indore. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by @theshubhijain)

Meet Shubhi Jain, an MBA student, who is making sure the roads of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore are safe of motorists as well as pedestrians. The 25-year-old has been volunteering with the traffic police in the city to manage traffic in her unique way.

Jain stands at the signal and asks people riding two-wheelers without helmet to wear one. In viral videos, she is also seen breaking into dance moves at the traffic signals, spreading awareness about traffic norms and regulations.

Jain also urges pedestrians to cross roads carefully and asks drivers of four-wheelers to wear their seat belts.

“I had no prior experience of managing traffic. When I came to Indore, I was impressed by young volunteers who managed traffic in the city and got involved with this work,” she had told news agency PTI in November 2019.

Indore emerged as the cleanest city in India this year, for the first straight time, as it bagged the top honours in the government’s Swachh Survekshan.



Shubhi Jain is pursuing her MBA from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management in Pune.

“Becoming a traffic volunteer is one of the best part of life,” she says on her Facebook page.

Similar to Jain is Ranjit Singh, a traffic constable in Indore who manages traffic by ‘moonwalking’. His videos, which were widely shared on social media, won him huge praise.