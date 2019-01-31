Meet SalamWeb: A halal internet browser based on Islamic beliefs

A Malaysian startup has launched a web browser that follows Islamic beliefs and also fulfils their demands for privacy and content censorship.

SalamWeb, a mobile and a desktop browser, has been created by the startup that seeks to create a Halal web-experience for Muslims which includes messaging, browsing, filtering through user ratings, news that would be in accordance with the Islamic law. It is the world’s first Sharia-compliant service that has been launched in the form of a browser, chat and Sadaqah (facilitating charity services through the browser). The browser is mainly used in Malaysia and Indonesia.

Hasni Zarina Mohamed Khan, managing director at Salam Web Technologies MY Sdn told Bloomberg that social media websites are not doing enough to curb down harmful content and false information. “We know the internet has the good and the bad, so SalamWeb offers you a tool to create this window that lets you go to the internet to see the good,” said Khan, who aims to make the Internet a better place.

She further said that although the SalamWeb browser is based on Islamic values and beliefs, anybody can use it. According to Khan, SalamWeb promotes universal values and would be a perfect alternative to the existing browsers as “the internet is a very harmful place”.

The browser filters content which is done by community-vetting that mark web pages are appropriate, neutral or inappropriate based on their content. The browser also warns a user if they visit a gambling or a pornographic website. It also offers other features like time for prayers, an indicator for Qibla, and the direction in which Muslims should face during prayers.

The Amanie Shariah Supervisory Board has certified the web browser and is based on the Chromium software on which Google’s Chrome browser is based.

While SalamWeb may be the first browser to offer services based on Islamic beliefs, the combination of religion and technology is not a first. In November last year, an app was launched in Indonesia that would help users inform the government of people practising “heretical beliefs”, which are not recognised by the state.