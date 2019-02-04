App
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 04:44 PM IST

Meet Roadeo - the robot who will educate you about road safety

The robot would be used to spread awareness on road safety and even help pedestrian cross the road.

Observing the road safety week between February 4-10, Thane Traffic Police has come up with a novel way to make people aware about road safety - a robot.

Roadeo, a safety robot designed by 12 school students, will be deployed by the city's police to help pedestrians cross the road. The robot has been developed by students aged between 13 and 14 years old.

Five of the 12 students are from Thane who were all trained at a private lab in Thane under the guidance of professional robot makers as per a report by Hindustan Times.

As per one of the students who developed the robot students were taught different codes for the robot to perform and also were guided to develop various road safety messages. The developed codes and messages were then fed into the robot.

The robot is developed on a computerised system and can be integrated with traffic signals. It can be operated manually or via Bluetooth. The robot has two hands which can be used for interacting with people and to display traffic signs.

One of the trainers said as per the report said that Roadeo can function for three to four hours once charged completely. It has been installed with an electric battery. 

After the road safety week, Roadeo would be deployed at public places like malls, schools, and colleges.

Amit Kale, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Thane quoted in the report said that Roadeo will be used at public junctions and the traffic police aim to educate school children about road safety through the robot.

Roadeo will be a part of over 250 schools and 40 colleges in Thane district where the road safety campaign would be carried out.

Roadeo may be the first robot used for road safety in Thane, but the robot has been previously used in cities like Pune and Chennai. During the road safety week, Thane Traffic Police would be arranging workshops for school bus drivers, autorickshaw drivers, and truck operators during the week.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 04:43 pm

