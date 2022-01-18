MARKET NEWS

Meet the same-sex doctor couple who got engaged in Maharashtra

The couple, Paromita Mukherjee and Surabhi Mitra, plan on having their wedding in Goa.

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2022 / 03:48 PM IST
Paromita Mukherjee and Surabhi Mitra got engaged in Nagpur in December. (Image posted on Instagram by Friend’s Events)

A same-sex couple recently got engaged in Maharashtra in a glittering ceremony. Paromita Mukherjee and Surabhi Mitra, who are doctors, plan on having their wedding in Goa.

Same-sex marriages are not legally recognised in India although in 2018, the Supreme Court had decriminlised consensual sex in the LGBTQ community.

Mukherjee and Mitra exchanged rings at a ceremony in Nagpur in December to affirm their lifelong commitment to each other. Photos of the event showed them dressed in traditional outfits, posing happily with their friends.

Mitra, who is a psychiatrist, told news agency ANI that her parents were supportive of her relationship.

Close

"In fact, when I told my parents, they were happy," Mitra said. "I'm a psychiatrist and many people talk to me about living a dual life because they couldn't take a stand for themselves."

Mukherjee said her father knew about her sexual orientation but it came as a shock to her mother. "But later she agreed because she wants me to be happy," Mukherjee told ANI.

The couple's friends and others on social media showered them with love after their engagement.

"A very first of a kind commitment ring ceremony at Nagpur between two of my female friends," said Friend's Events, who organised the couple's engagement. "It was a ceremony to witness their love and affection for each other. First ever LGBTQ lesbian commitment ceremony in Maharashtra. I must appreciate both of them for their bold move, this shows love has no race or gender. Love is love."

Another same-sex love story had recently touched a chord with many people on social media. Supriyo Chakraborty and Abhay Dange, two men who had been dating for eight years, had exchanged vows in a ceremony held on the outskirts of Hyderabad in December.

(With inputs from ANI)
Tags: #LGBTQ #LGBTQ rights #Nagpur #same-sex relationships
