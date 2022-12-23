'Meet Nole, Twitter's new CEO': The recommendation that has Elon Musk's approval

Elon Musk announced he will be stepping down as Twitter CEO.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk thinks a greying version of him called “Nole” – as suggested in a parody tweet by a physicist – will be “great” as the new CEO of Twitter.

“Meet Nole, Twitter’s new CEO,” Bojan Tunguz tweeted with an edited photograph of Musk, donning sunglasses and a salt and pepper moustache.



He’s great

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2022

“He’s great,” came the response from Musk who has been scouting options for a new Twitter CEO after he announced that he would be stepping down from the position following a poll that decided the verdict.

Musk, 51, will still run some key divisions of the social media platform, he said, adding he is looking for a replacement as CEO.

"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams," Musk tweeted.

In the poll, 57.5% of around 17.5 million people voted "yes" to a question asking whether Musk should step down as CEO and said on Sunday he would abide by the results.

The tweet that suggested the new Twitter CEO has to be a version of Musk himself was viewed 22.4 million times – a new feature that the company just added.

“Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video. Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions,” Musk had tweeted announcing the new feature.