 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Meet the Chinese No. 2 of Elon Musk at Tesla

Reuters
Jan 05, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

The promotion makes Tom Zhu the highest-profile executive at Tesla after Chief Executive Elon Musk.

Tom Zhu's appointment to a global role at Tesla comes at a time when Elon Musk has been distracted by his acquisition of Twitter.

Tesla Inc's China chief Tom Zhu has been promoted to take direct oversight of the electric carmaker's U.S. assembly plants as well as sales operations in North America and Europe, according to an internal posting of reporting lines reviewed by Reuters.

The Tesla posting showed that Zhu's title of vice president for Greater China had not changed and that he also retained his responsibilities as Tesla's most senior executive for sales in the rest of Asia as of Tuesday.

The move makes Zhu the highest-profile executive at Tesla after Chief Executive Elon Musk, with direct oversight for deliveries in all of its major markets and operations of its key production hubs.

The reporting lines for Zhu would keep Tesla's vehicle design and development – both areas where Musk has been heavily involved – separate while creating an apparent deputy to Musk on the more near-term challenges of managing global sales and output.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters reviewed the organizational chart that had been posted internally by Tesla and confirmed the change with two people who had seen it. They asked not to be named because they were not authorized to discuss the matter.